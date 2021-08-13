Transfer RB Chez Mellusi making ‘smooth transition’ from Clemson

MADISON (WKOW) -- Chez Mellusi immediately knew Wisconsin was the right place for him when he entered the transfer portal. The Badgers' newest tailback addition is looking forward to carrying on a historic torch.

"[Jonathan Taylor] came through here. Melvin [Gordon] and Montee Ball. All of those dudes come through here," said Mellusi.

The 19-year-old brings loads of experience backing up 2021 first-rounder Travis Etienne at Clemson.

"I'm kind of the veteran and I feel like it's kind of my duty to show these guys of what it's like to part of something special."

The former Tiger-turned Badger is reflecting on his past experiences and helping the younger running backs grow on and off the field.

"When you come out of high school and you're the guy and you come to the next level, you think everything is easy and you're going to be the guy immediately and you get humbled really quickly. It's a patience thing and a lot of these guys are learning that and it takes time."

Just hours after his official visit to Madison, Mullusi announced he would commit to Wisconsin. Head coach Paul Chyrst and the staff made a big first impression during the recruiting process. The junior from Naples, FL is making a first impression of his own in fall camp.

"It was a no brainer [to talk to Mellusi]," said Wisconsin Badgers running backs coach Gary Brown. "He was going to come in for us and bring a championship pedigree, a championship work ethic, and a championship type of mentality that we want here."

Redshirt sophomore Jalen Berger doesn't view Mellusi as just a teammate. He also calls him a brother.

"We clicked instantly. We pretty much have the same run style. We're going to have a 1-2 punch for sure," said Berger.

Mellusi is ready to go to battle side-by-side with Berger.

"He has the vision and burst. I have the vision and burst. I think that we can both be three-down backs so I'm really excited this year."

The Badger duo will hope to bring that vision and burst to the field come Week 1 against Penn State on September 4th.