UW Health honors medical assistants

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health announced Friday that they will officially recognize the work of medicals assistants, honoring their vital contributions to the medical field.

According to a news release from UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien, medical assistants take responsibility for much of the dirty work of medicine.

"MAs are often responsible for important preparation work like taking a patient’s vitals, noting patients’ allergies, needs and concerns, and assisting with clinic procedures and exams. Medical assistants are also instrumental in supporting patients by explaining things like medication regimens, special diets, and pre- and post-procedural care," Kumlien said in the release.

UW Health director of ambulatory operations Shabvon Johnson said the support medical assistants give is vital to the success of care.

“We would be lost without medical assistants, they are so vital to the remarkable care we provide to our patients. The support and compassion they provide to our patients inspires all of us in health care and I’m proud of the work they do every day,” Johnson said in the release.

UW Health has several openings for medical assistants currently.