Venezuelan government, opposition leaders to meet in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The government of Venezuela and its opposition are set to begin a new dialogue this week looking for a change in the South American nation’s prolonged political standoff. Mexico will host the round of discussions starting Friday. They will be facilitated by Norwegian diplomats. The government of President Nicolás Maduro seeks the easing of crippling economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. The opposition’s demands include an electoral schedule, a massive plan to import COVID-19 vaccines and the guarantee of transparent elections. The U.S. will not participate directly in the process.