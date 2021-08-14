Another beaut on Sunday

Madison (WKOW) - After a beautiful Saturday, we do it all again on Sunday



Tonight



Lows overnight will feel rather cool with such low moisture in the air. Lows will drop into the middle 50s Sunday morning.



Sunday



Most of the day expect temperatures in the middle to upper 70s with highs just edging into the low 80s with sunny skies.



Rest of the week



As high pressure starts to slide east, humidity will slowly work it's way back in by Wednesday next week. This will also bring back the chance of isolated pop up storms each day.