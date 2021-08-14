At least 40 killed in severe northern Turkey floods

ISTANBUL (AP) — The death toll in Turkey’s severe floods and mudslides has climbed to at least 40, Turkey’s emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused the flooding that demolished homes and bridges and swept away cars. Scientists unequivocally say that the climate crisis is leading to extreme weather events as the world warms because of the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. Experts in Turkey, however, also say interference in rivers and incorrect construction are a major contributor to the massive damage in Turkey’s floods.