ARENA (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for a crash in Arena between a motorcycle and a vehicle which left one injured Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch received a call about the crash on State Highway 14 and Village Edge Road around 3:10 p.m.

Lanes were closed following the crash, and MedFlight was called to transport one person to receive treatment.

According to the department, the lanes have reopened.