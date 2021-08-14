Large barn fire near Bristol caused over $30,000 in damage, cows safe

TOWN OF BRISTOL (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to a large hay barn fire in Bristol Saturday afternoon.

The department received a call about a barn fire on the 7500 block of County Highway VV just before 1 p.m.

Dane Fire Department along with Marshall Fire Department provided assistance, Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to help with traffic control, and Sun Prairie EMS provided medical support.

When firefighters first responded, they found heavy smoke coming from two sides of the barn and several bales of hay and silage on fire inside. The owner was evacuating nearly 100 cows from the barn and near by area.

Fire officials said once it was confirmed all the animals were out of the area they were able to put out the fire.

The department estimated structural damage to the barn to be about $30,000 and cost of damage to what was inside at about $3,000.

According to the Sun Prairie Fire Department, the fire was caused by welding tools in the barn.

Sun Prairie firefighters called it a "deep-seated fire" because of the amount of hay that caught on fire and the volume of smoke it produced. Crews were reportedly on scene until 3:35 p.m.

According to fire officials, there were no injuries to people or animals due to the fire.