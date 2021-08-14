Skip to Content

Life in prison for man who killed Manitowoc father, daughter

Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a father and his teenage daughter at the victims’ Manitowoc home has been sent to prison for life. Karl Hess continues to maintain his innocence in the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Richard Miller and 19-year-old Jocelyn Miller. The 38-year-old Appleton man was found guilty in June of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. A criminal complaint says Hess has significant financial difficulties and planned to kill Richard Miller and take a large amount of cash he knew was being kept in the home. Miller was given two life sentences Friday with no chance for release. 

Associated Press

