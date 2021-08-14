Madison Fire Department responds to ‘significant’ gas leak on State Street

Madison Fire Department responds to ‘significant’ gas leak on State StreetUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department responded to a "significant" gas leak on State Street Saturday afternoon.
Dane County Dispatch received a call about a gas leak on the 100 block of State Street at 1:13 p.m.
Madison fire and police responded, and MG&E was on scene.
Officers said they managed traffic and pedestrians in the area, fire crews reportedly shut off the leak, and MG&E crews assisted the fire department with ventilating.
Fire officials reported the leak was taken care of by 2 p.m.
This is a developing story.