Madison Fire Department responds to ‘significant’ gas leak on State Street

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department responded to a "significant" gas leak on State Street Saturday afternoon.

Dane County Dispatch received a call about a gas leak on the 100 block of State Street at 1:13 p.m.

Madison fire and police responded, and MG&E was on scene.

Officers said they managed traffic and pedestrians in the area, fire crews reportedly shut off the leak, and MG&E crews assisted the fire department with ventilating.

Fire officials reported the leak was taken care of by 2 p.m.

This is a developing story.