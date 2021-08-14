Make a dessert parfait using local dairy products!

(WKOW) -- A wise person once said, "Eat dessert first," and they couldn't have been more right. Angie Edge with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend to share a new dessert trend: mini parfaits!

"During the pandemic times, times of uncertainty, people are really looking for easy options that are maybe individual single-serve, [and that are] safe and healthy alternatives," she said.

Watch the video for how to make a key lime mini parfait and a cookies and cream mini parfait, all with ingredients from local dairy farmers that you can find at the grocery store!