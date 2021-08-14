Man arrested in Madison for firing gun into air, hitting buildings with bullets

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a 28-year-old man is in custody after he randomly fired his handgun in the air, and the bullets hit nearby buildings.

Police got a report of gunshots Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m. at the bottom of State Street in downtown Madison.

When they responded, they came in contact with the suspect in the 500 block of State St. but he ran away. Police caught up with him and arrested him. He had a firearm in his possession at the time. The suspect was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and on additional charges related to the shooting.

Police found 10 shell casings in the 500 block of State.

According to police, witnesses said the man was firing the gun into the air "indiscriminately." Several buildings, including residential apartments, were hit by the gunfire. No one reported any injuries.