Middleton police, fire departments raise money for child cancer patients in ‘Battle of the Badges’

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Middleton's fire department and police department held their annual "Battle of the Badges" competition on Saturday. The friendly competition pits the two departments against each other and helps raise awareness and money for families affected by childhood diseases.

This year's event included a blood drive, a 5K and a softball game.

"It makes you realize how fortunate you are and your families when other families are going through difficulties like this," Middleton Police Chief Troy Hellenbrand said. "But to see the community support is amazing. Every year I'm just amazed by all the people that come out and support the local family that's going through this difficult time."

Officials say all proceeds went to a local family with a child battling cancer.

Members of the Middleton Police Department won the event this year.