Polish president signs law restricting property claims

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president has signed legislation that restricts the rights of former Polish property owners to regain property expropriated by the country’s communist regime. Those affected will include Holocaust survivors and their descendants. The law was passed by parliament Wednesday. It is an amendment to Poland’s administrative law and prevents property ownership and other administrative decisions from being declared void after 30 years. The legislation has angered Israel and the United States, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling on President Andrzej Duda this week to veto it. Duda said he analyzed the matter carefully and decided to sign it Saturday to end legal uncertainty and fraud linked to properties whose ownership remains in doubt decades after World War II.