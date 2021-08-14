Quiet, pleasant this weekend!

MADISON (WKOW) - Other than a little fog this morning, the weather will be extremely quiet Saturday!

Sunny skies are in the forecast with highs in the low 80s this weekend.

Humidity is a 'thing of the past' Saturday and Sunday, with dew point values staying in the 50s/40s.

High pressure is dominating the weather this weekend across the state. It will move east overnight into Sunday. This is bringing quiet, dry weather to the area.

A little breeze around 5 to 10 mph is likely each day.

Dry, quiet weather continues into the start of the work week. Highs in the low 80s continue.

Wednesday is the next time we have the potential for a shower or storm. A stray/isolated storm is possible almost every day starting mid-week and through the end of the work week.

High temperatures will also rise a bit during this time, returning to the mid 80s potentially.

Enjoy the quiet stretch of weather while we have it!