Three years after historic flood, Village of Black Earth celebrates reopening of park

BLACK EARTH (WKOW) -- Crowds in the Village of Black Earth celebrated the reopening of the Black Earth Community Park on Saturday, nearly three years after historic flooding shut the area down.

Flooding on August 20, 2018, shut down the park and devastated local businesses.

"Everybody has come together as a community," Black Earth Administrator Shellie Benish said. "We saw that come together during the flood — neighbors helping neighbors — and here they are again on a much happier occasion."

Crowds celebrated the reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony, parade, live music and a fireworks show at dusk.

Event organizers said they were happy to bring a little light to a troubling anniversary.

"We're just coming up on the year anniversary mark from that flood in 2018," Benish said. "So, the other thought behind it was to turn something negative into something absolute positive with this celebration."