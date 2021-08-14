Wake Up Wisconsin’s Mark Charter rappels down Hilton hotel at Monona Terrace

MADISON (WKOW) -- Mark Charter went 'Over the Edge' of the Hilton hotel at Monona Terrace Saturday evening to raise awareness of a Sunday event benefitting Gilda's Club Madison.

Sunday, dozens of people will make the same journey Mark did and rappel down 14 stories of the hotel.

The event is a fundraiser for Gilda's Club, which supports families with loved ones battling cancer. Each person participating in the event has raised at least $1,000 for the organization. WKOW is a proud sponsor of Over the Edge.

Registration for the event is now closed, but you can donate to the rappelers here.