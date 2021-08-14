Years later no arrest in William Church’s deadly hit and run

Evansville (WKOW) -- Almost three years after it happened, a fatal hit-and-run in Evansville still remains unsolved.

William Church was killed in 2018. Police say a car hit him on Highway M in the town of Union and then drove off.

Saturday, Church's family and friends hosted a memorial at Leonard Park.

"[It] was his favorite place in the world to be when he was young and as he got older," Church's mother Robin Milbrandt said.

So she said it was only fitting to hold the memorial there.

"He loved to fish, loved this park," she said.

But even the beauty of the park couldn't heal Milbrandt's pain of losing her son. Until the responsible person is brought to justice, Milbrandt says she'll always have questions.

"Who did it and why?" she said. "Why would you just leave him? He was a person. He was someone's son, someone's brother."

Church's death is especially profound for his twin sister, Rochelle Church.

"We were always pretty close with each other," she said.

The family has a GoFundMe account set up to raise reward money, which they're hoping will encourage people to come forward with tips.

"All the money will be dispersed according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office rules," Katrina Maldonado, a family friend, said, "So, we're just really hoping that this will get the word out that we're still trying to find the person who killed him."

In the close-knit town, family and friends said they feel someone knows what happened.

"I just don't understand how anyone could just live with themselves and look at themselves in the mirror every day and knowing that they killed someone," Milbrandt said. "We all want to know who did it."

If you have any information about the hit-and-run that killed Church you can contact the contact the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers.