Aging Americans take advantage of seller’s market to downsize from longtime homes

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the seller's market continues in the real estate world, more aging Americans are moving up their plans to downsize from their longtime homes and move to smaller condos or senior living communities.

According to the National Association of Realtors, adults between 57 and 75 make up 41 percent of those currently selling their homes.

But Pamela Vaile with Caring Transitions, an organization that specializes in helping seniors make those moves, says moving from a longtime home can be a stressful experience emotionally and physically.

"A lot of times the most stressful part is the emotional attachment they have either to the house or the possessions in there," she said. "So for the seniors moving, it's hard to let go of those things when they know they can't take those with them because they'll be moving to somewhere smaller."

She suggested several ways to make the process easier not only for those moving but also for those family and friends who are helping them move.

The checklist includes:

Setting a timer to remind you to take breaks

Color-coding items with Post-It Notes

Bringing a door stopper for easier access to rooms and for large boxes/furniture

Keeping to a schedule, as many seniors like a routine and might stress out if it's altered

Saving photo albums for last since they can bring up too many memories at once, which can slow the process and trigger many emotions.

Vaile also says it's important to not make seniors feel guilty for some of the habits they may have had in the home or the items they may have kept that maybe you think they should have gotten rid of before.

"Like if we say, 'Oh, why did you hang onto this for a while?" You kind of want to avoid that and be encouraging and encourage them to, especially if it's something that they don't need any longer, donate," she offered. "Say things like, "You know, let's give this to somebody else so they can have wonderful memories with it like you used to.'"

