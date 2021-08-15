Concerns over US terror threats rising as Taliban hold grows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another 1,000 U.S. troops are being sent to Afghanistan to help evacuate U.S. personnel after the Taliban overran most of the country. The move also comes as American officials are growing increasingly concerned about the potential for a rise in terrorist threats against the U.S.. A person familiar with the matter tells The Associated Press that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, told U.S. senators on a briefing call that U.S. officials are expected to alter their earlier assessments about the pace of terrorist groups reconstituting in Afghanistan.