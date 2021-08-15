Hungary bus crash kills eight, injures dozens

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Police a bus traveling on a highway in Hungary crashed through a guardrail and tipped over early Sunday. At least eight people are dead and dozens have been injured. The crash occurred on Hungary’s M7 highway near the town of Szabadbattyan, between the capital of Budapest and Lake Balaton, at just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. The bus had Hungarian license plates and was in the lane traveling toward Budapest. A spokesman for the national ambulance service, told Hungarian news agency MTI that in addition to the eight deaths, another eight people sustained serious injuries and 40 had minor injuries.