India’s Modi to unveil $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s prime minister says his government will soon launch a $1.35 trillion national infrastructure plan that will boost the country’s economy. Narendra Modi says the infrastructure plan will create job opportunities for millions of Indian youth. He announced the program during a speech Sunday at Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi. India is marking its 74th anniversary of independence from British rule. India’s economy has been pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic. Economists fear there will be no rebound similar to the ones seen in the U.S. and other major economies. Modi also said India was committed to meeting its targets for the reduction of its carbon footprint.