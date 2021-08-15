Neighbors recount hearing shooting that left high school student dead

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after a 17-year-old died in a drive-by shooting Saturday night. The shooting happened less than a block from the Camp Randall stadium, and neighbors say the gunfire was startling.

"I heard the first shot, woke up, went out to the fire escape and tried to find where the rest of the eight or nine shots came from," Jayden Leque, a UW-Madison student, said.

Leque said chaos erupted late Saturday night when police were called to the 10 block of Lathrop Street because of gunfire at a house party with more than 100 guests.

"People were running, screaming, finding their cars, going anywhere that wasn't that house," he said.

During a press conference Saturday afternoon, MPD said around the same time officers responded to the call, a 17-year-old high school student arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police and hospital staff tried to save the victim, but he died.

"We are engaged in a full-court press to solve this murder," MPD's Assistant Chief of Police Paige Valenta said, "Officers and detectives came in in the middle of the night and have been working tirelessly since then to gather information."

Witnesses told police a vehicle drove by and fired a gun. Police said the shots hit the victim, a parked car and possibly another building.

"It sounded like there were eight or nine, pause, eight or nine" Leque said.

Police said this homicide is a step backward in the department's efforts to curb gun violence.

"This act of violence has crossed a line of what is acceptable," Valenta said. "It is an assault on all of us and our sense of safety and security. My heart goes out to the victim's family. No one should lose a child."

Leque said he and his housemates just moved into the neighborhood and still feel like student housing is safe.

"It's definitely a shock, but it's a freak occurrence," he said. "I don't see it happening again. There's more patrol than there ever has been in the last years, so I'm not particularly worried."

MPD is working with the Madison Metropolitan School District to make counseling services available for students affected by the shooting.

Police do not have a suspect yet and are still investigating.

If you have any information, contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.