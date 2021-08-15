One person taken by MedFlight, another hurt in Lafayette County crash

TOWN OF FAYETTE (WKOW) -- One man was taken by UW MedFlight with serious injuries and one woman went to the hospital for non-life-threating injuries after a rollover crash in Lafayette County Sunday.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call about a rollover crash with injuries in the 12000 block of County Highway G, west of the Bond Road intersection around 12:45 p.m.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, Darlington Fire Department, Darlington Police Department, Lafayette County EMS, and UW MedFlight responded to the incident.

The sheriff's office reported Julie R. Meyers, 31, of Darlington was driving, and Douglas E. Rinden, 34, of Racine was the only passenger.

Investigators said Meyers was driving a 2008 Pontiac G6 west on Bond Road when shr drove through the intersection of County Highway G, failing to stop at the stop sign.

According to law enforcement, Meyers lost control of the car, it left the road and landed in the north ditch line after rolling several times.

Deputies said neither Meyers nor Rinden were wearing seatbelts in the crash, and Rinden was thrown from the car.

Lafayette County EMS took Meyers to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County with injuries that were not life-threatening. UW MedFlight transported Rinden from the scene to UW Hospital in Madison, according to first responders.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.