Quiet, sunny weather continues

MADISON (WKOW) - Another BEAUTIFUL day is expected across southern Wisconsin!

Sunday will be very similar to the weather experienced on Saturday.

Highs will likely range from the upper 70s to low 80s across the region. Beautiful, clear sunny skies are expected again with some afternoon cumulus clouds potentially sneaking in.

High pressure off to the east over the Great Lakes continues to impact our weather at home.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid-50s with skies still clear.

Calm winds overnight and clear skies will likely lead to foggy conditions for some once again Monday morning. Areas expected to be impacted most by fog/visibility issues will be in the Wisconsin River Valley.

Quiet and sunny to mostly sunny skies stay a trend through at least Thursday most likely.

Highs will continue on a very gradual rise, reaching a little above average by mid-week. Values in the low-to-mid 80s.

Humidity will stay out of the way for majority of the work week with values sticking to the 50s range majority of time. Although, that could change by the end of the work week into the weekend when shower and storm chances return.