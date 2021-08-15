Kicking off the second half of August on the quiet side

MADISON (WKOW) - Rain does look to return to southern Wisconsin, at least chances for rain do. There doesn't appear to be any heavy rain makers on the horizon.

A high pressure system continues to sit over parts of the Midwest, dominated the weather overhead. Acting like a bubble, most of the moisture either rains north of south of southern Wisconsin.

As long as this high pressure system sits overhead, quiet conditions will persist. As it begins to slide farther southeast, it'll lose its "hold" over our weather locally, which means the chance for scattered showers/storms return towards the middle of the upcoming week.

Not everyone will see these scattered showers/storms but if one does move in over you, it'll most likely be a light to moderate rain fall.

When the rain chances return, so will the haze/smoke. That's the other thing this high pressure system has been keeping at bay.

Lastly, the National Weather Service in Milwaukee has updated the total number of tornadoes that have touched down in Wisconsin so far. The number is up to 26; most were EF 0s or EF 1s with the exception in Boscobel which was an EF 3. Interestingly enough, this EF 3 is the 12th to touch down since 2000.