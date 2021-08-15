Sun Prairie Police looking for missing man

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Police Department asks residents to check their garages, outbuildings, and yards/greenspaces for Peter, who has been missing since Sunday morning.

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Police Department is looking for Patrick B. Peter, who police say is a missing and endangered adult.

Peter is a 72-year-old white male about 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a black shirt with the word "Brooklyn" and a map of Brooklyn on it and blue jeans.

SPPD said Peter left 1580 Boulder Way in Sun Prairie around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning, and where he went is unknown.

Peter is not from the area, and police said he may be trying to return to Mexico and could be asking for rides.

Call the police department's non-emergency number at 608-837-7336 if you see Peter.