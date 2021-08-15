Helicopters land at US Embassy in Kabul amid Taliban advance

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Helicopters are landing at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound amid the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital. The rapid shuttle runs by helicopters came Sunday as wisps of smoke rose from the embassy’s roof. U.S. officials previously said that diplomats inside had begun destroying sensitive documents. The moves came as the Taliban earlier seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country’s increasingly isolated central government, cutting off the capital to the east and tightening their grip on the nation as tens of thousands fled their rapid advance.