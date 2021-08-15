Team Hope “Run-Walk” raises money for those with Huntington’s disease

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America held a Team Hope "Run-Walk" at McKee Farms Park Saturday morning to raise money for people with Huntington's disease.

The neurological disease deteriorates a person's physical and mental abilities at a young age and has no cure. It affects around 41,000 Americans.

"The amount of money that we have raised at these fundraisers is truly mind-blowing because we can make such a difference with it," Team Hope runner Emmy Lex said. "Seeing people from the community that aren't even directly impacted and still come out to support us is a really, really cool thing."

Runners and walkers also enjoyed food, music and a silent auction. The event raised more than $27,000.