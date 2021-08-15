Two injured in crash on east side of Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Officials responded Sunday afternoon to a crash on Madison's east side that injured two people.

Dane County Dispatch received reports of a crash at State Highway 113 and Packers Avenue at 1:53 p.m.

The City of Madison police and fire departments responded to the incident, which involved two vehicles.

Authorities said the fire department transported two people, but couldn't specify the extent of the injuries.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the northbound lanes of State Highway 113 are closed at Packers Ave. and are estimated to stay closed for two hours.