Two injured in crash on I-94 near Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Officials responded to a crash on I-94 near Madison Sunday morning that left two people injured.

Dane County Dispatch received reports about a crash on I-94 westbound near County Highway N at 9 a.m.

Wisconsin State Patrol, Dane County Sheriff's Office, city of Madison fire and EMS responded to the incident.

According to the sheriff's office, two vehicles were involved in the crash and one rolled.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported lanes were blocked for about an hour but were cleared by 9:45 a.m. and traffic was moving again by 10 a.m.

State patrol said two people were transported by first responder, but couldn't specify the extent of the injuries.