World War II veterans honored in Beloit, 76 years after Japanese surrender

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A group of World War II veterans and "Rosie-the-Riveters" were honored in Beloit Sunday, 76 years after the Japanese surrendered to end World War II.

In the group were 16 veterans who will be turning at least 100 years old this year.

Three retired generals were in attendance as well to thank the veterans for their service, including Maj. Gen. Marcia Anderson (Ret.), the first Black woman to hold that rank in the United States Army Reserve.

"We enjoy today economic, social and other benefits because of things that happened to make our effort what it was," she said during a speech.

More than 500 people were expected in attendance at the event.

The event, called "A Millennium of American History," was put on by VetsRoll, an organization based in South Beloit that supports American veterans. The organization takes veterans and 'Rosie-the-Riveters' on special trips to Washington, D.C. free of charge.