Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Depression Grace is churning just off the coast of Haiti, where it could dump up to 10 inches of rain on a quake-damaged landscape.

That’s sure to bring misery to the thousands of people huddling in fields and searching for survivors. Tropical Storm Fred meanwhile is strengthening as it nears northwest Florida coast, where forecasters say the center could make landfall by Monday evening.

And a third system is getting stronger near Bermuda. Rainfall is the main threat from Fred and Grace. It’s enough to close schools and government offices in Florida and Alabama, but such weather can cause flash floods and mudslides in Haiti.