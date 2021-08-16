Alliant Energy Center to require proof of vaccination for Coliseum events

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Alliant Energy Center is the latest venue in Dane County to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at its events.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 17, proof of full vaccination will be required for all indoor ticketed events at the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum.

Those looking to attend a ticketed event at the Coliseum can show their vaccination card, a picture of their vaccination card or a copy of their state immunization registry to ticket takers or security working near the entrance of the building.

Anyone ineligible for the vaccine should provide a copy of a negative COVID-19 test that is not more than 72 hours old and wear a mask while inside the Coliseum.

The Alliant Energy Center will also encourage attendees to wear masks at all events.