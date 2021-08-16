Badgers open football season in Top 25

Badgers open football season in Top 25New
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers football team will start the season with a No. 12 ranking in the Associated Press poll. Wisconsin opens the season with a ranked matchup against No. 19 Penn State on Sept. 4 at 11 a.m.
Associated Press College Football Poll
Record Pts Pvs
- Alabama (47) 0-0 1,548 1
- Oklahoma (6) 0-0 1,462 6
- Clemson (6) 0-0 1,447 3
- Ohio St. (1) 0-0 1,393 2
- Georgia (3) 0-0 1,364 7
- Texas A&M 0-0 1,223 4
- Iowa St. 0-0 1,160 9
- Cincinnati 0-0 1,014 8
- Notre Dame 0-0 1,009 5
- North Carolina 0-0 999 18
- Oregon 0-0 968 -
- Wisconsin 0-0 743 -
- Florida 0-0 728 13
- Miami 0-0 663 22
- Southern Cal 0-0 660 21
- LSU 0-0 631 -
- Indiana 0-0 549 12
- Iowa 0-0 513 16
- Penn St. 0-0 456 -
- Washington 0-0 449 -
- Texas 0-0 350 19
- Coastal Carolina 0-0 232 14
- Louisiana-Lafayette 0-0 208 15
- Utah 0-0 176 -
- Arizona St. 0-0 125 -
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 107, Mississippi 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, NC State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Nevada 7, Boise St. 7, Ball St. 6, BYU 6, UCF 5, Houston 5, Boston College 5, West Virginia 3, UCLA 2, Army 2, UAB 2.