Skip to Content

Badgers open football season in Top 25

New
2:56 pm BadgersTop sports storiesTop Stories
Badger Football Camp Randall 2017

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers football team will start the season with a No. 12 ranking in the Associated Press poll. Wisconsin opens the season with a ranked matchup against No. 19 Penn State on Sept. 4 at 11 a.m.

Associated Press College Football Poll

   Record        Pts    Pvs
  1. Alabama (47) 0-0 1,548 1
  2. Oklahoma (6) 0-0 1,462 6
  3. Clemson (6) 0-0 1,447 3
  4. Ohio St. (1) 0-0 1,393 2
  5. Georgia (3) 0-0 1,364 7
  6. Texas A&M 0-0 1,223 4
  7. Iowa St. 0-0 1,160 9
  8. Cincinnati 0-0 1,014 8
  9. Notre Dame 0-0 1,009 5
  10. North Carolina 0-0 999 18
  11. Oregon 0-0 968 -
  12. Wisconsin 0-0 743 -
  13. Florida 0-0 728 13
  14. Miami 0-0 663 22
  15. Southern Cal 0-0 660 21
  16. LSU 0-0 631 -
  17. Indiana 0-0 549 12
  18. Iowa 0-0 513 16
  19. Penn St. 0-0 456 -
  20. Washington 0-0 449 -
  21. Texas 0-0 350 19
  22. Coastal Carolina 0-0 232 14
  23. Louisiana-Lafayette 0-0 208 15
  24. Utah 0-0 176 -
  25. Arizona St. 0-0 125 -
    Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 107, Mississippi 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, NC State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Nevada 7, Boise St. 7, Ball St. 6, BYU 6, UCF 5, Houston 5, Boston College 5, West Virginia 3, UCLA 2, Army 2, UAB 2.

Lance Veeser

Sports Director, 27 News

More Stories

Skip to content