Former Madison East teacher pleads guilty to two charges in hidden camera case

MADISON (WKOW) — David Kruchten, a former Madison East High School teacher, has pleaded guilty to two charges related to hidden cameras found in the rooms of students during a DECA trip to Minneapolis in December, 2019.

Kruchten pleaded guilty to the following in federal court:

Knowingly attempted to produce visual depictions, that is video files, that depict minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct and is obscene, using materials that had previously been transported in interstate and foreign commerce, specifically hidden recording devices.

Traveled in interstate commerce with a motivating purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with another person, specifically, production of child pornography.

Kruchten spoke in court, admitting to placing cameras in students hotel rooms to record images of them while undressed. Those cameras were found in air fresheners and smoke detectors.

Kruchten said he became "addicted to spying on [the students]" but claims his intent was not sexual but rather scientific.

As a result of the plea, Kruchten faces between six to 20 years in prison with a 20-year extended supervisory release, will be labeled a lifetime sex offender, faces up to $500,000 in fines not including restitution payments, and waves the right to appeal his sentence.

Kruchten will be sentenced in late October.