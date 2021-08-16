Haiti earthquake prompts flashbacks to 2010 for Wisconsinites who saw destruction firsthand

MADISON (WKOW) -- Saturday's massive earthquake in western Haiti brought back painful memories for some Wisconsinites of another earthquake 11 years ago that was even more deadly in the country.

In July 2010, an earthquake struck near Port-au-Prince, killing (by some estimates) hundreds of thousands of people and destroying buildings.

"As soon as you got anywhere near the capital city, buildings were just down everywhere," said Bryan Sirchio, an ordained pastor from Madison who co-founded "Haiti Allies," an organization that supports education, meal and job programs in that country.

Haiti Allies' main school was in the path of the destruction in 2010.

"It did not fall -- it wasn't pancaked," Sirchio said. "But it cracked and was condemned and could not be used again afterwards."

Haiti Allies formed 20 years ago, and its work went into overdrive in 2010 when that quake struck.

"A couple of our students were in a university class in an 8 story building that pancaked," Sirchio said. "They were on the first floor. It was gut-wrenching."

He was on the ground in Haiti two weeks after that earthquake, surveying the damage to the buildings and tallying the people he knew and loved who lost their lives.

Sirchio recalled a friend of his rummaging through the debris looking for his missing wife.

"They spent two weeks every day until they collapsed pulling rocks and rubble trying to find his wife," Sirchio said. "They saved 19 other people in the process, but never found his wife."

This Saturday morning, Sirchio had a terrible, familiar feeling again when he woke up and saw the news.

"I needed to find out where it was and just what it was impacting," he said.

This earthquake struck further west, not impacting Haiti Allies' operations -- but still devastating the country in much the same way as 2010.

"There is a round-the-clock vigil of people sorting through rubble now trying to find their loved ones," Sirchio said.

As of Monday night, 1,400 people and counting are now dead, thousands more are hurt, and a tropical depression is barreling for the island.

Haiti Allies hasn't been able to visit the country for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sirchio knew and lost people in the earthquake 11 years ago, but he says what he learned most from the survivors was strength.

"All the people from other countries that came to help them usually wound up being helped by the resilient spirit and tenacity of the Haitian people," he said.

Right now, Haiti Allies is not directly funding any relief work following the earthquake in Haiti, but many other organizations are.

Sirchio says if you'd like to donate, make sure you're giving to established organizations with direct networks in Haiti to get the money where it's needed most. He says that's what he saw was most effective after the 2010 earthquake. Sirchio recommended Beyond Borders and Haiti Partners specifically as two organizations he trusts.