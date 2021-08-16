Lake Delton police report no ‘gun violence whatsoever’ after call of active shooter

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) — The Lake Delton Police Department reported there was not active shooter or "any type of gun violence whatsoever" after responding to an active shooter call Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the Wal-Mart Super Center at 130 Commerce Avenue after a report of an active shooter.

Wisconsin Dells Police, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.

When officers arrived, they said it was just a regular day at the store. And investigators quickly found there was no active shooter or gun violence at the business.

According to law encforcement, there was an unrealted minor incident at the store what was not reported.