Law enforcement investigating shots fired near Lake Delton business

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) — Lake Delton Police are investigating shots fired in the parking lot of Bobbers Island Grill early Monday morning.

Officers near Wisconsin Dells Parkway and Progressive Drive reported hearing several gun shots from around Bobbers Island Grill just before 2 a.m. A witness also told law enforcement they saw a person shooting a gun into the air from a passenger vehicle in the parking lot and then left.

The police department reported there were no injuries. According to the Lake Delton Police Department, there is no danger to the public and will be investigating the incident.