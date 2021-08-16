Madison mayor issues statement on weekend gun violence and death

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway has released a statement addressing the death of a 17-year-old relating to gun violence in the city.

The statement from the mayor's office said:

The death over the weekend of a 17-year old MMSD student due to gun violence is an unacceptable

tragedy. All loss of life leaves a hole in our community, but when a young person is struck down in their

prime we all must rally. The party that night had more than 100 attendees according to those who live in

the area. And yet today we still struggle to learn what led to this senseless murder. The Madison Police

Department was quick to respond to the scene, collect evidence and fought to save the victim’s life, but

without the cooperation of those who knew this student or those who attended the party it will be difficult

to bring those responsible to justice...While homicides and shots fired in Madison are down from last year, all violence in our community is unacceptable. There are many efforts across the city, led by the Madison Police Department as well as by Public Health Madison Dane County via their Violence Prevention Unit, to put an end to senseless gun violence. If you know something please come forward, help us bring respect and peace to this lost life by sharing what you know, and help us do the work of making Madison a safer place for everyone. City of Madison Mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway

Both the City of Madison Police Department and the Office of the Mayor are asking anyone who was at the party or anyone with information on the shooting to contact law enforcement at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.