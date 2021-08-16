Madison Memorial ready to hit football field after two-year wait

MADISON (WKOW) -- After being sidelined for the entire 2020-2021 school year, Madison Memorial and other Madison Metropolitan School District member schools will be able to play high school football.

Head coach Mike Harris enters his third season leading the Spartans. Harris calls this season "a learning experience" for everyone including himself. Some of his newest players have not played since their seventh or eight grade seasons.

Harris' senior captains are making the unique hurdle. The last time they suited up was their sophomore year. He's commended them for their patience and leadership.

"[I'm] extremely proud of the seniors. Not just by the responsibility they're showing now but also in their ability of handling the adversity they've been thrown through in the past 16 months," said Harris.

Senior defensive tackle Christopher Guevara accepted the challenge right away. While he didn't get to take the field his junior year, he's using advice last season's graduating seniors passed along.

"They told me to play hard. Play physical football. Make sure you just follow the fundamentals." said Guevara. "I've been with [my senior classmates] since the fourth grade and I've been grinding with them on those fields and now we're on the big fields where my brothers play on this field."

Senior receiver Jairus Patterson is also ready to carry on the torch and missed the everyday grind of fall football.

"16, 17 months is too long from the sport you love so I'm really glad to be back," said Patterson.

On top of dealing with the rust, the Spartans will also face another new challenge this season. The Big 8 Conference added non-conference play to their schedules.

Harris is looking forward to competition level these matchups will bring.

"A non-conference competition is one that can and will get us a chance to use this as a litmus test, try to see exactly what the kinks are that we need to figure on out, and we're not beating up on each other in conference from the get go right at the start."

Madison Memorial will take the quick road trip to face Waunakee on Friday, August 20.