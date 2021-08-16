MMSD issues statement on death of a student

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Metropolitan School District Public (MMSD) has released a statement addressing the loss of one of their students who died after being shot in a drive-by shooting Saturday night.

MMSD Public Information Officer, Tim LeMonds, shared the statement:

Over the weekend, we learned of a tragic and fatal incident impacting the MMSD community. This was heartbreaking news to all of us at MMSD. Although information has been very limited beyond what has been reported in the news and on social media, MMSD staff are focused on developing a comprehensive support plan to assist in connecting both students and staff with the services they need during this difficult time.

In a press conference held the the City of Madison Police Department (MPD) said a 17-year-old MMSD high school student was at a house party Saturday night when a vehicle drove by shooting and hitting the student. The victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, and later died.

MPD reported they will be working with MMSD to make counseling services available for students affected by the shooting.