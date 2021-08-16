Months after nation, Madison gas prices average $3 a gallon

MADISON (WKOW) — The national average for a gallon of gas has hovered above $3 for three months now. Wisconsin itself surpassed the milestone average price in July, now Madison residents are feeling the sting.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Madison rose 3.6 cents over the last week, making the average cost for a gallon of gas $3. That's 3.7 cents more per gallon than last month and 90.5 cents more per gallon than this time last year.

Reportedly, Madison area drivers could pay as little as $2.85 or as much as $3.29 for a gallon of gas.

In comparison, Rockford drivers are paying an average of $3.23 per gallon and Milwaukee drivers $3.01 per gallon.

Madison's slight increase in prices is against what experts say most states are seeing:

"As the number of Covid cases continues to surge globally, oil prices continue to be under pressure due to some countries instituting travel and movement limitations," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "This limits oil demand, which has led to the increase in gas prices slowing, and many states seeing slight drops compared to prices a week ago."

Barring any severe weather due to tropical storm season, De Haan expects gas prices to become more stable and start slowly decreasing.