Officials look for missing Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a 78-year Milwaukee man who went missing Aug. 12.

According to officials, Bennie Curtis went missing from his home on the 2700 block of N. 41st Street. Curtis left to go to a corner store never by and never came back.

The department reported Curtis is five feet 11 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve t-shirt, gray slacks and black and white shoes.

Police said Curtis has dementia.

If you see Curtis the Milwaukee Police Department asks you to call them at 414-935-7405.