One person dies in Green Lake County crash, two others injured

TOWN OF GREEN LAKES (WKOW) -- One woman died and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Green Lake County Monday morning.

The Green County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple calls about a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 73 at County Highway H around 7:45 a.m.

Wisconsin State Patrol, Markesan Fire Department, Markesan Police Department and Markesan Emergency Government, and Sothern Green Lake County Ambulance Service assisted in the incident.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the crash was between two vehicles, a gray sedan and a truck used to paint the roads.

Investigators found the gray sedan, driven by a 74-year-old woman was heading eastbound on County Highway H, while the truck was going north on State Highway 73.

According to authorities, the sedan didn't stop at the stop sign and hit the truck when it was in the intersection.

Officials said the 74-year-old was taken by Sothern Green Lake County Ambulance Service to Ripon Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Deputies reported the truck rolled onto it's side. Two men aged 24-year-old and 30-year-old respectively were both taken by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said State Highway 73 was closed for approximately seven hours and all lanes reopened shortly before 3pm.

The traffic crash is being investigated by the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.