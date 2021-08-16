Pleasant weather continues, some changes by mid-week

MADISON (WKOW) - Another day, more beautiful weather to come across southern Wisconsin!

Highs this weekend stayed in the upper 70/low 80 range. This is expected to stay the same Monday and likely Tuesday.

Sunny skies are also expected, along with dry weather. This quiet stretch continues through most of the work week, with the first shot at showers and storms likely Friday.

Shower and storm chances look to increase a bit Friday night into Saturday morning.

Dew points continue in the 50s on Monday. Humidity starts a gradual increase into mid-week with values reaching the 60s Tuesday. Mid-upper 60s potentially through mid-week and end of the work week, feeling a bit sticky.

High temperatures are also on a gradual rise.

Numbers will continue to top out in the low 80s, mid-upper 80s are expected by mid-week.

Fog continues to be a possibility during the mornings, due to calm winds and clear skies. Dense fog has been a trend in the Wisconsin River Valley area, and will likely return Tuesday.