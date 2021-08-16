Registered sex offender arrested in alleged stalking of 13-year-old girl

MONROE (WKOW) — A registered sex offender was arrested this weekend in Monroe County after allegedly stalking a teenage girl.

According to the Monroe Police Department, officers were called Saturday night to a report of a suspicious male allegedly harassing a 13-year-old girl. According to a complaint, the girl had seen the suspicious man in a vehicle over the last few weeks in various locations. Reportedly, he had made contact with her before. This time, when he stopped near her street, she ran to a neighbors house who called the police.

Reportedly, witness identification led to the stop of a vehicle after it drove by the scene of the complaint. The driver was identified as Chad Owen Osbaugh, 38, of Monticello.

Osbaugh, who police identify as a registered sex offender, is in Green County Jail awaiting a court date. He could face felony stalking, as well as a probation and parole violation.