Shooting outside San Antonio sports bar kills 3, wounds 2

6:43 am National news from the Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot three people and wounded two others outside of a San Antonio sports bar following an argument. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio. The city’s police chief, William McManus, says the man went to his car and got a long gun, then started shooting. McManus says all of the victims were in their 20s and 30s. No arrests have been announced.

Associated Press

