Silver Alert issued for missing Milwaukee County man

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old who was last seen in Franklin Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Balli disappeared from his assisted living facility in the 9300 block of South 48th Street at about 6 p.m. He is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Balli is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has gray hair and facial stubble. He could be wearing a dark sweater and blue cargo-style pants.

Police said he walks with a slight hunch.

You should call 911 or the Franklin Police Department if you see him at (414) 425-2522.