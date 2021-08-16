Some Milwaukee Public School students welcomed back to the classroom

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Students in southern Wisconsin are still a few weeks from returning to school in the fall but about 30,000 Milwaukee students got a head start to the year.

Students at MacDowell Montessori School and other early start schools in the district go the red carpet treatment Monday. For some, it was the first time in a building since March 2020.

Plexiglass shields separate students and masks are mandatory in all Milwaukee Public School buildings.

Other Milwaukee Public Schools in the district begin the school year on September 2.