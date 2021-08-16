TikTok launches new child safety measures

(CNN)-- The popular video sharing app TikTok has launched some new measures designed to protect teen users.

no longer send push notifications to 13 to 15-year-olds after 9:00 p.m.

no longer send push notifications to 16 and 17-year-olds after 10:00 p.m.

teens under 18 years old will now have direct messaging disabled by default. If they want to allow direct messages they will have to change it in their settings.

users younger than 16 years old will not have any access to direct messaging

TikTok already requires users to be at least 13 years old before signing up for an account, but it is unclear how the company verifies age.

Officials at the company say they use methods like keywords and reports from other users to flag underage accounts.

They claim to have deleted 7.3 million suspected underage accounts during the first quarter of this year, alone.

You can learn more about TikTok's safety measures on their website.